The study, conducted by money.co.uk, looked at the 50 most visited cities in the world according to Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2021.

Using Tripadvisor it identified the number of five-star rated hotels in each of the 50 destinations, as well as the number of five-star venues rates under ‘nightlife’, things to do with a five-star rating and percentage of restaurants that are Michelin Guide listed.

Edinburgh came in fourth place, behind Athens, Lisbon and Florence.

Athens had a combined score of 19.7 per cent of its offerings being highly rated. Broken down this showed that 11.8 per cent of its hotels were five-stars and 44.1 per cent of things to do in the city were rated five-star experiences.

Lisbon came in second with a combined score of 15.8 per cent with 40 per cent of its attractions being given the five-star accolade.

Following that was Florence with a score of 15.6 per cent overall, and then Edinburgh with 14.1 per cent.

Edinburgh ranked fourth highest-rated holiday destination in the world in new study (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The study showed that 35.1 per cent of Edinburgh’s attractions are rated five-stars, that’s 581 out of 1,653.

It also stated that just 1.2 per cent of Edinburgh’s restaurants are Michelin guide listed. Moving onto hotels Edinburgh reportedly has a 2.8 per cent five-star rate, with just 25 out of 898 hotels listed being rated five-stars.

Following Edinburgh on the list of highly rated destinations is Honolulu in the US, Rhodes in Greece and Dublin in Ireland.

