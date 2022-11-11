Veterans and serving personnel were ready to join members of the public and young people to pay tribute at the city’s Garden of Remembrance by the Scott Monument, situated in

East Princes St Gardens.

But strong winds caused the hut to topple – while organisers were discussing whether to proceed as planned with the short open-air service.

Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland held event at HQ instead

The service was relocated to the Poppy Scotland HQ and the was held in full including the Lord Provost laying a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Edinburgh.

Princes Street Gardens has been closed due to the severe weather.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Due to the ongoing weather conditions and high winds, Princes Street Gardens has been closed. Unfortunately this meant for safety reasons

the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance had to be relocated to the Poppy Scotland HQ. The full remembrance service was held including the laying of a wreath on behalf of the

citizens of Edinburgh. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused but the safety of everyone attending was our priority.”