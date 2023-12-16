Edinburgh rescue dog: Charming 7-year-old pup staying at Dogs Trust West Calder is looking for a new home
A seven-year-old crossbreed staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.
Jarvis is a charming boy whose friendly and playful nature is sure to win your heart. He’s seeking a loving home where he can be the centre of attention as the only pet in the household. Jarvis is a social butterfly who will make friends with everyone wherever he goes and he loves exploring and investigating during his walks. While Jarvis is super playful, he can be a bit nervous around other dogs, so he thrives on walks in peaceful and quiet areas.
A big toy enthusiast, Jarvis loves to parade his favourite teddy around his home and enjoys playing a game with his bouncy ball. In the garden, he’s a true ball-chasing champion, and he could spend hours playing with his beloved toys. Car rides are also an exciting prospect for the seven-year-old pup as he’s always ready for new adventures.
Jarvis’ affectionate side shines through most when he’s with his people and he loves hopping on the sofa for a cosy cuddle or a belly scratch at the end of the day.
Jarvis is fully house trained and can be left alone for up to four hours, although he would prefer someone to be home most of the time for companionship.
If you think you could provide the right home for Jarvis or any of the 40 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter and Instagram.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians and Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more info. The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers - anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected].