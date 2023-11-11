Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A friendly one-year-old German Shepherd staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find his forever home.

Lawson is described as a bundle of fun who is sure to bring joy and excitement into your home. He loves spending quality time with his family, whether it’s engaging in one-on-one training, playing games, or snuggling on the sofa.

A young and exuberant boy, Lawson would thrive with experienced owners familiar with the shepherd breed. He is best suited to a family with children aged 16 and above and would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Lawson would love to be part of an active family that can take him on exciting adventures and provide the physical exercise he craves. While he’s a loving companion, he can occasionally forget his manners when he’s excited or bored.

Meet Lawson our Edinburgh rescue dog of the week

Lawson is a playful lad who loves to chase after his toys and adores interacting with his loved ones and prefers playing games with them over entertaining himself. He forms strong bonds quickly and, once he trusts you, he’ll reveal his goofy and endearing side.

A spacious garden where he can run and have fun with his family would be a dream come true for him. The one-year-old isn’t accustomed to being left home alone and would prefer the company of his people. He’s looking for a family that can be home with him throughout the day and gradually build up his confidence when being alone. Lawson is fully house trained and is an excellent traveller in the car.

If you think you could provide a home for Lawson or any of the 40+ dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact us on 01506 873459. You can also follow us on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder. To chat about rehoming and fostering, you can attend the Dog Trust’s ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday November 17 between 2-3pm in Dobbies Garden Centre, Edinburgh, EH18 1AZ.

