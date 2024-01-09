Hundreds of dogs find themselves being cared for the Dogs Trust for a variety of reasons - but one thing they all have in common is the need for a loving home
The Dogs Trust provides a caring home for hundreds of dogs across the country, and although the charity’s rehoming centres create a safe space for the lovable pups - their residents find true happiness when they are welcomed into their forever home.
Adopting a dog from the Dogs Trust gives them a second chance at a life and home to call their own. From lovable Lurchers, curious Collies to adorable Dobermanns here are 10 incredible rescue dogs staying at the Dogs Trust patiently waiting to find their forever home.
1. Dogs of all shapes and sizes
2. Hugo
Hugo is an energetic one-year-old collie who loves going on long walks exploring all sights. He is a friendly lad who can live with children aged 14 and above and although he can say hello to other polite dogs when out on walks, he would like to be the only pet in the home. Hugo is a clever boy who already knows a few tricks and is looking for experienced owners who are keen to continue his training in his new home. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Duke
Duke is an eight-year-old Dobermann who is sure to make a fantastic and lively addition to his future household. Duke loves to play fetch with his tennis ball and would love to have direct access to a secure garden to continue his training. Duke can be worried around other dogs so would prefer to be the only pet in the home and would be happy sharing his home with children over the age of 12. He would like to have company for most of the day and is looking for a family with experience of looking after dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Cooper
Cooper is a sweet eight-year-old lurcher cross who loves nothing more than being made a fuss of and will even give you a little nudge to encourage you to keep giving him scratches. Cooper struggles with his confidence and being left alone so he is looking for someone who will be with him at all times. Cooper needs direct access to a he loves hiking, his teddies and keeping busy. He is looking to be the only pet in the home and would love to move in with a committed family who will help him overcome his worries. Photo: Dogs Trust