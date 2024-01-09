4 . Cooper

Cooper is a sweet eight-year-old lurcher cross who loves nothing more than being made a fuss of and will even give you a little nudge to encourage you to keep giving him scratches. Cooper struggles with his confidence and being left alone so he is looking for someone who will be with him at all times. Cooper needs direct access to a he loves hiking, his teddies and keeping busy. He is looking to be the only pet in the home and would love to move in with a committed family who will help him overcome his worries. Photo: Dogs Trust