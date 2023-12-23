Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adorable four-year-old Collie-Lab crossbreed with a heart full of love and boundless energy is waiting patiently to find his forever home.

Shadow, currently staying at DogsTrust in West Calder, is described as a very affectionate and bouncy boy who forms close bonds with the people he spends the most time with. He is a lover of walks, enthusiastically zig-zagging from scent to scent, thriving on new adventures, and proving to be an excellent travel companion in the car.

With lots of energy, Shadow has more than kept up on long runs but can also settle well at home, relishing cuddles on the sofa. His intelligence shines through as he quickly learns new things, and especially if treats are involved, he can even show off some extra tricks.

Shadow’s joy lies in play, and he’ll need a secure garden where he can freely run and play with his favourite squeaky toys. Enjoying games that involve searching for hidden toys, he proudly parades them in front of you.

While Shadow forms close bonds once he knows you, he is sensitive to tone and takes time to build trust. Devoting time to him and making him feel safe is crucial.

Shadow thrives on consistency, requiring patient and committed owners. He is best suited to a calm, adult-only home where he can be the sole pet.

Currently revelling in his foster home, Shadow, has learned to keep his paws on the ground and perform tricks for tasty treats. Beyond the initial excitement, Shadow is a profoundly loving and affectionate boy, eager to please and ready to embark on a new chapter filled with love and adventures.

If you think you could provide a home for Shadow or any of the 40+ dogs currently available for re-homing, please contact the West Calder Re-homing Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow DogsTrust West Calder on Twitter or Instagram.

DogsTrust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians and Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email