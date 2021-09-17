Pet ownership has boomed during the pandemic, but it has sadly also meant rescue shelters are busier than ever.

"Rescue centres are desperate just now with an overflow of dogs,” says Wendy Mullen, kennel manager at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Among the many dogs looking for a second chance are Fred and Nelson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred is a three-year-old lurcher who is affectionate and full of beans. He is a lovely boy with bags of potential, who loves people and nothing more than whizzing around a park at full speed.

He’s looking for an experienced owner who can spend most of the day with him, as he can be a bit of a handful.

He gets on with some other dogs but can be very vocal when he sees them, so needs to work on this too. Fred is lots of fun to have around and is sure to be a fun addition to his new home.

Rescue dogs Fred the lurcher (left) and Nelson the Jack Russell cross need to find their forever home (Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home)

Do you think Fred could be the new member of your family? Contact Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Next up is little Nelson, who is part Jack Russell and part spaniel. He is a happy wee boy who loves to have fun.

Nelson loves nothing more than playing with toys – whether that’s chasing after a ball, throwing around a squeaky toy, or keeping himself amused with a tasty filled Kong.

He has lots of energy so the ideal owner is someone who likes to keep active and go on long walks.

An affectionate four-legged-friend, Nelson does need a bit of space at times and he has some resource guarding issues. He needs a home where there will be no children and he will be the only pet.

Do you think Nelson could be the perfect match for you? Contact Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Here at the Edinburgh Evening News, we have teamed up with the charity to help rescue dogs like Fred and Nelson get the second chance they deserve.

This is part of a new series where we will showcase the canines which are in need a loving forever home.

And Jamie Simpson, director of operations, says: "Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been an institution of Edinburgh for almost 140 years. We’ve survived two world wars, and now a pandemic as well.”