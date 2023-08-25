News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Edinburgh rescue dogs: beautiful Staffordshire Bull Terrier from Dogs Trust West Calder is looking for a new home

Meet Annabelle, our rescue dog of the week
By Neil Johnstone
Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

A beautiful three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross is eagerly searching for her forever home.

Currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder, Annabelle is a sweet girl who finds joy in the company of people and her affectionate nature shines through in every interaction. The three-year-old pup can live with children aged 12 and above and would like to be the only pet in the home of an active family. With a penchant for cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of love, Annabelle is ready to bring happiness to a loving home where she’ll be with someone for most of the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Annabelle's friendly disposition is evident in her wiggly bum and waggy tail that greet you with boundless enthusiasm. An energetic spirit, she delights in exploring serene areas where she can relish all the delightful scents of nature away from the noises of busier environments.

Three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Annabelle loves cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of loveThree-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Annabelle loves cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of love
Three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Annabelle loves cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of love

Playfulness is a defining trait for this young lass and she dreams of a garden where she can engage in games of tug and practice her fetching skills. Additionally, her love for treats, particularly cheese, makes her an eager participant in showing off her tricks. While Annabelle can enjoy the company of other dogs, she prefers gradual introductions to potential four-legged friends before considering them as walking companions.

Her exuberance can occasionally overshadow her manners, especially in exciting or stressful situations. As such, experienced owners familiar with energetic dogs and dedicated to ongoing training would be the ideal match for Annabelle.

If you're seeking a loving and energetic companion with a heart full of love, Annabelle might be the furry friend you've been waiting for.

If you think you could provide a home for Annabelle or any of the 40 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Related topics:EdinburghTwitter