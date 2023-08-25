A beautiful three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross is eagerly searching for her forever home.

Currently staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder, Annabelle is a sweet girl who finds joy in the company of people and her affectionate nature shines through in every interaction. The three-year-old pup can live with children aged 12 and above and would like to be the only pet in the home of an active family. With a penchant for cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of love, Annabelle is ready to bring happiness to a loving home where she’ll be with someone for most of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabelle's friendly disposition is evident in her wiggly bum and waggy tail that greet you with boundless enthusiasm. An energetic spirit, she delights in exploring serene areas where she can relish all the delightful scents of nature away from the noises of busier environments.

Three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Annabelle loves cosy snuggles on the sofa and a heart full of love

Playfulness is a defining trait for this young lass and she dreams of a garden where she can engage in games of tug and practice her fetching skills. Additionally, her love for treats, particularly cheese, makes her an eager participant in showing off her tricks. While Annabelle can enjoy the company of other dogs, she prefers gradual introductions to potential four-legged friends before considering them as walking companions.

Her exuberance can occasionally overshadow her manners, especially in exciting or stressful situations. As such, experienced owners familiar with energetic dogs and dedicated to ongoing training would be the ideal match for Annabelle.

If you're seeking a loving and energetic companion with a heart full of love, Annabelle might be the furry friend you've been waiting for.