Anna is a 13-year-old terrier cross who is looking for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder. She is our dog of the week and the first pup in a new series by the Edinburgh Evening News hoping to help rescue animals get a second chance.

Anna is described as a gentle, loving girl who enjoys the quiet life and her daily routine. She can’t resist a lazy day where she can curl up and watch the world go by. Anna enjoys strolling around the garden with her favourite squeaky toys before settling down in a cosy sunspot for a snooze.

A real foodie, Anna enjoys being spoiled with tasty pieces of sausage and chicken, which are her firm favourites. She is an affectionate girl who adores her closest human friends and is happiest simply being in your company. She will spend her day pottering around beside you before settling down on the sofa together.

Anna the rescue terrier at Dogs Trust West Calder is looking for her new forever home

She would like to live in a peaceful home where her owners are around for most of the day. She requires to build a strong friendship before going to her new home. Anna is on medication for a heart condition and, although she loves her walks, only short walks are required. Her dream home would have a garden to explore as she loves nothing more than having a sniff and playing with her toys. Anna is looking for an adult only home with no other pets.