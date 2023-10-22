Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A loveable 15-year-old Staffie staying at Dogs Trust West Calder is patiently waiting to find her forever home.

Grace is a sweet old lady looking for a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years. She is partially deaf and can become startled easily so needs a predictable home and she would love to have an enclosed garden with minimal stairs so she can potter in and out as she pleases.

She is happy to be left for a couple of hours but would like someone home to begin with whilst she settles in. Grace is looking for kind and patient owners who have the understanding of taking on an older dog with medical needs.

She walks nicely on a lead and can go for short walks, but is equally happy to potter around the garden so doesn't require daily walks. Grace travels well in the car although she does need help getting in. She is in a foster home where she is enjoying being pampered and especially loves to cosy up under her blankets.

Grace could live with children aged 12 years and upwards and although she can say hello to calm dogs, she would like to be the only pet in the home. Grace is on long-term medication for osteoarthritis.

The key to Grace's heart is food. She loves her grub and any tasty treat that is on offer. Grace is a wonderful girl who just wants the simple things in life - food, a cosy bed to curl up in and, most importantly, someone who will give her all the love she deserves.

If you think you could provide the right home for Grace or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, you can contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on X and Instagram. Come meet us for a chat about rehoming and fostering at our ‘Can You… Be My Person?’ event on Saturday 28th October at 12-4pm in our centre.