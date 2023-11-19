Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two adorable Bassett Hound crosses staying at the Dogs Trust West Calder are looking for a new home.

One-year-old Dasher and his loving six-year-old mother Posie are seeking a forever home together, and are ready to bring joy and laughter to their new abode.

They are both highly inquisitive and love going out for walks to take a good sniff around, so a garden would be ideal for them, however, they will need reassurance from their owners when out and about.

Dasher and Posie are inseparable companions

This pair would prefer a home where they can be the only pets, in an adult-only environment. They can be a bit worried in unfamiliar or busy environments, so experienced owners who understand the needs of nervous dogs would be ideal.

Both Dasher and Posie will need someone to be at home most of the time to help them settle into their new life. Together they are a delightful duo ready to bring love, joy and companionship to a caring household.

Dasher and Posie are inseparable companions, and the only way you can tell this pair apart is because Dasher is always on the go and loves to play games, while Posie has a more chilled out demeanour and would prefer sitting next to you on the sofa for a gentle cuddle.

If you think you could provide a home for Dasher and Posie or any of the 40 plus dogs currently available for rehoming, you can contact the Dog Trust on 01506 873459. You can also follow them on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email [email protected] for more info.