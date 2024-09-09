The public are to be given the chance to view and comment on updated proposals for a sustainable residential-led development in the west of Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maybury Quarter Edinburgh plans for the site of the former Saica packaging facility include 1000 homes, a hotel and a 30,000sq ft retail/ community centre.

Promoted by regeneration specialists Summix Capital, Maybury Quarter Edinburgh provides a unique opportunity to regenerate this former industrial location on Turnhouse Road, which covers 15.5-acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flagship low-carbon neighbourhood aims to deliver a mix of uses, potentially comprising residential, senior living, hotel, commercial and retail uses. This brownfield site is allocated in the council’s City Plan 2030 for residential-focused redevelopment.

An artist's impression of the proposed site at Maybury in Edinburgh, which include 1000 homes and a hotel. | Orbit Communications

The second public consultation event will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 111 Glasgow Rd, Edinburgh EH12 8NF, between 2pm and 7pm. This will provide the local community with the opportunity to shape the proposals, prior to the submission of a planning application to City of Edinburgh Council later this year.

It follows an initial consultation event held on March 27, and will respond to feedback and comments from this first event and other stakeholder engagement. Further information will be made available at www.maybury-quarter.co.uk, which will host consultation materials from the day of the event.

Speaking about the latest consultation event, Stuart Black, development director for Summix Capital, said: “We are delighted to be giving the local community the chance to view and feedback on our updated proposals for Maybury Quarter Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public comments received so far, along with other stakeholder feedback received, have proved invaluable in shaping this development, and we would like to thank all those who have taken the time to input into this process to date.

“Our exciting proposals provide a unique opportunity to redevelop one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city into a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community.

“This will ensure that Maybury Quarter Edinburgh fulfils our vision to be one of the most exciting and best-connected development sites in Scotland.”

The site of the proposed sustainable residential-led development at Maybury Quarter Edinburgh, site of the former Saica packaging facility in West Edinburgh. | Orbit Communications

The proposals for Maybury Quarter Edinburgh will aim to deliver a balanced mix of uses that “promote health, wellbeing and sustainable lifestyles” which are designed to “encourage a strong sense of place and community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will aim to deliver 1000 homes, a 120-150 room hotel, a retail/ potential local centre covering 30,000sq ft, as well as extensive green spaces and public realm and access arrangements.

The housing proposed will include affordable housing, addressing the city’s well-publicised housing emergency, and including the provision of accessible family homes and Build to Rent (BTR) accommodation. BTR sees homes built specifically for rent, rather than sale.

Spain-based paper and cardboard company Saica has relocated to a purpose-built facility at Deans Road in Livingston. It is active in nine other European countries.