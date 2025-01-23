Edinburgh residents invited to join studio audience of BBC Scotland's political TV show Debate Night
Debate Night, which will return to our screens on January 29 with a new prime-time 9pm slot on BBC Scotland, is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland, giving you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.
Travelling across the country over the coming weeks, the first show in the new series will be filmed in Glasgow, with Debate Night coming to Edinburgh on Wednesday, February 19.
Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’ if you would like to be a part of the Edinburgh show.
A spokesperson for BBC Scotland said: “We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace - we need you.
“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion - so we couldn’t do it without you!
“Our panels are a great mix of people. Recent guests to join our politicians include TV stars Patrick Grant and Jane McCarry from Still Game, authors Val McDermid and Alex Gray, columnists Owen Jones and Hugo Rifkind, musicians Ricky Ross and Sandi Thom, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from BBC The Apprentice and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.”
