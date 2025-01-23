Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Scotland is inviting people from Edinburgh to be part of the studio audience for the return of its political TV panel show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debate Night, which will return to our screens on January 29 with a new prime-time 9pm slot on BBC Scotland, is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland, giving you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

BBC Scotland's political TV panel show Debate Night is coming to Edinburgh next month. | Graeme Hunter Pictures

Travelling across the country over the coming weeks, the first show in the new series will be filmed in Glasgow, with Debate Night coming to Edinburgh on Wednesday, February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click ‘Apply to the Audience’ if you would like to be a part of the Edinburgh show.

BBC Scotland's Debate Night's presenter Stephen Jardine. | Graeme Hunter Pictures

A spokesperson for BBC Scotland said: “We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker? Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace - we need you.

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion - so we couldn’t do it without you!

“Our panels are a great mix of people. Recent guests to join our politicians include TV stars Patrick Grant and Jane McCarry from Still Game, authors Val McDermid and Alex Gray, columnists Owen Jones and Hugo Rifkind, musicians Ricky Ross and Sandi Thom, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from BBC The Apprentice and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney.”