Residents on an Edinburgh street were shocked to discover that road resurfacing works were carried out around parked cars, leaving patches of untreated road.

Parkgrove Crescent in Clermiston has been resurfaced as part of the council’s micro asphalt programme, yet the contractor simply carried on with the work around parked cars, instead of waiting for them to be moved.

Resurfacing works on Parkgrove Crescent in Edinburgh were carried out around parked cars, leaving patches of untreated road. Photo by Kevin Quinn

There are about half a dozen patches left on the road where parked cars prevented work to improve the road being carried out by the contractor.

Local residents told the Evening News that although they were happy the road had been resurfaced, as it had a lot of potholes previously, they were surprised to see the patches of untreated road, and they are hoping the council returns to finish the work soon.

One local man said he received a letter “two or three weeks ago” asking residents parked at Parkgrove Crescent to move their cars ahead of the works, and he believes that was plenty of time to alert residents.

He added: “It’s alright really, but they should have just moved the cars. We were given plenty of notice. I’m just happy it has been resurfaced, so it’s not as bumpy to drive down now.”

This car is still parked on Parkgrove Crescent where resurfacing works were carried out around it. Photo by Kevin Quinn

A local woman hopes the council returns to finish a “job half done”. She added: “I hope they are coming back to finish it. The road just looks odd now. There was potholes all down this road so I’m presuming that is why they came and just got on with it.

“We got a letter two or three weeks ago, but we just came back from holiday, so maybe other locals are away on holiday so couldn’t move their car. So it’s just maybe bad timing what with the school holidays.

“The road is a bit of a mess, but hopefully they come back to finish it.”

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Scott Arthur said that local residents were given plenty of notice ahead of the works, and added that the contractor will return to finish the work on Parkgrove Crescent.

He said: “Our micro asphalt programme for this year is well underway, with Parkgrove Crescent one of the latest streets we’ve attended to.

“In terms of advance notice to residents, letters were sent to all affected properties around three to four weeks in advance of the works, giving an estimate of when the works would take place. Exact dates cannot be given as this type of work is highly weather dependant.

Another car parked on Parkgrove Crescent, where residents believe some locals are possibly on holiday and didn't know about the planned works. Photo by Kevin Quinn

“Leaflets were then sent to all properties around three to four days in advance of works beginning, signage was placed on the street to advise of the upcoming works and the requirement to remove any parked vehicles. Unfortunately, some vehicles were not moved in time for the commencement of the works.

“With the council’s parking contractor also unavailable to move these vehicles, the resurfacing took place around the parked vehicles. This approach is common practice and the contractor will be returning to complete the unsurfaced areas in due course.

“I’m proud that we’re taking steps to resurface and improve residential streets across the city.”

Micro asphalt is a preventative maintenance treatment, which is applied to extend the life of existing carriageways.