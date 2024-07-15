Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Fringe venue Gilded Balloon has launched a brand new Postcode Pals scheme, offering local residents thousands of discounted tickets for some of the Festival’s biggest and best shows.

Over 130 shows will offer £6 tickets during the festival’s first week for residents across Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk with big names like Jack Docherty, Michelle Brasier, Cameron Young, and classic Fringe shows like Late’n’Live and more on offer.

Whether planning a family day out, on the lookout for comedy’s rising stars, thrilling theatre or preparing for some showstopping magic, Gilded Balloon’s Postcode Pals will help to ensure local people can experience the very best of the Fringe at shows from July 31 until August 4. Postcode Pals runs from now until 6pm on July 30 for residents in EH, KY and FK postcodes, with tickets subject to availability.

Gilded Balloon has launched thousands of discounted tickets for local Edinburgh residents to see some of Fringe's biggest shows this year, with the brand new Postcode Pals initiative. Photo by Gilded Balloon

Thousands of tickets across Gilded Balloon’s varied programme of comedy, theatre, magic, kids, musicals and more will be discounted for a limited time only, with a maximum of two discounted tickets per show. Simply log-in and use PALS24 at checkout to unlock the deal.

Katy and Karen Koren, artistic directors of Gilded Balloon said, “It’s great to finally launch Postcode Pals and release thousands of discounted tickets for some of our very best shows to residents from the Festival’s surrounding areas.

“With the world’s largest arts festival on our doorstep and so many talented artists, comedians, actors, magicians and more ready to entertain us, Postcode Pals is a fantastic chance to secure discounted tickets for some of the Fringe’s most in-demand shows.

“We guarantee there’s something for every member of the family across both of our venues so don’t miss out!”

For the ultimate family day out, locals can enjoy an all-ages comedy masterclass from Japan’s best silent comedian Ketch Sketch, a show jam packed with clowning, juggling and hilarious audience interaction. Or, take the kids to Funny Bones - a clowning show with heart that tells the tale of a stubborn soul refusing to cooperate with his broken body.

Some of the acts included in the Postcode Pals Fringe discount scheme for local residents. Clockwise from top left, Late 'N' Live, comedian Michelle Brasier, magician Cameron Young and the Chief himself, Jack Docherty. Photos supplied by Gilded Balloon

There’s even shows for the littlest members of the family including Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas, Lost in the Woods and more.

Gilded Balloon is also the place to see rising comedy stars including debuts from Joshua Bethania, Kyle Dolan and Kathleen Hughes, Scot Squad regular Elaine Malcolmson, a mixed bill from Sophie Garrad and Leigh Douglas, and The Chief himself Jack Docherty. There is also the Fringe’s original late night show Late’n’Live showcasing a mixed bill featuring the very best of the Festival where anything can happen, or check out comedy stars of the future at Best of So You Think You’re Funny?

Postcode Pals can bag discounted tickets for some of the UK’s top magicians including the award winning magician meets scientist Kevin Quantum, Scottish star Cameron Young or Danish magician Martin Brock. Enjoy thrilling theatre including an ode to female friendship in Knives and Forks, or join Pals for an adventure-comedy play embarking on a camping trip in the west of Scotland.

Gilded Balloon’s ‘Pals in Pink’ will welcome audiences from around the world as staff transform Patter House and the National Museum of Scotland into pink hubs of creativity. Photo by Gilded Balloon

Gilded Balloon’s ‘Pals in Pink’ will welcome audiences from around the world as staff transform Patter House and the National Museum of Scotland into fabulously pink hubs of creativity with acts from every genre descending during the month of August.

Big name stars from Paul Black, Michelle Brasier and Jack Docherty will take to the stage alongside comedy’s very best newcomers from Nate Kitch to Stephanie Bradshaw, as well as an expertly-curated programme of theatre such as Chemo Savvy, a tribute to the late Andy Gray, The Steamie, Pop Off, Michelangelo and much more.

Tickets on sale now via www.tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk