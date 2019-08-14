Edinburgh residents wanted for singing dating show

Dating in the modern world can be a minefield - with so much of it happening online through various apps. Some people would love nothing more to meet someone face-to-face.

There’s good news if you’re single and love to sing - a new dating TV show is on the hunt for people exactly like you.

Think your singing skills could find you love? (Photo: Shutterstock)

What’s the show?

The new show is called Love Song and is for Scottish people who want to find love using the ultimate icebreaker - singing.

Further details are still under wraps, but the casting call for the show says, “Try our unique dating event that won't have you singing the blues.”

How to apply?

To apply, all you need to do is head over to SRO Audiences website here.

You’ll need to fill out the online application, which will ask you the following details:

- Name

- Address

- Phone number

- Email address

- Age

After that, you just have to agree to the privacy policy and hit submit.