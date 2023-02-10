Elderly Edinburgh residents were left stuck in their homes over Christmas as a result of broken lifts, councillors have been told.

Desperate inhabitants of an 11-storey block of flats in Joppa said some of them could not see their families over the festive period and many were unable to receive food deliveries and visits from carers. They had constantly tried to contact the council for help over the last two months with no luck. Councillors have called for an investigation into the state of all council-maintained elevators and when they will be replaced.

Addressing a full council meeting on Thursday, acting chair of Coillesdene House’s residents association Jane Murray said one of the building’s two 60-year-old lifts hasn’t been working properly since the beginning of November, with the other completely breaking down the following month. In a letter the group said some people living there have been “trapped in their homes since 6 December”. The majority of the block’s 41 flats are privately-owned, but the non-council tenants pay the authority to maintain the lifts.

Some residents were unable to see family at Christmas and others could not get food deliveries. Picture: Google Streetview

Ms Murray said there was “growing frustration” amongst residents. “Quite a few are elderly and unable to get out of their houses, leaving them housebound throughout the Christmas period. It’s been our responsibility to contact the council who are our factors. Throughout that time we’ve had no response from the factors saying what’s happening. What do we do? We’ve got two lifts, one that sticks, doors don’t open, leaving people stuck in lifts – and we’ve got nobody to take this to.”

She declared a “state of emergency” at Coillesdene House, adding: “These lifts are worn out, a bit like us”. And she described the few occasions engineers visited the block as “ridiculous,” claiming they took parts out of one broken lift to fit in the other. In a letter to the council, the residents association said it was understood the lifts needed to be replaced entirely “as parts are so difficult, if not impossible to source”. It added: “There are many older people and people with mobility issues within the block and some have been trapped in their homes since 6 December.”

