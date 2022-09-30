Edinburgh restaurant in final 16 competing for title of the UK’s best pizza

Civerinos, who have a takeaway spot on Forrest Road, a sit-down restaurant at Hunter Square, and a slice bar at Portobello Promenade, has been selected as one of the 16 finalists who will compete for the title of the UK’s best pizza.

Chefs from restaurants, street food stalls, and pop-ups across the nation will go head-to-head to see which brand’s signature pizza is named the best in the UK on November 9 at Islington Metal Works in London, where the winner will be announced.

Civerinos’ Pesto I Ever Had Pizza was shortlisted as part of the selection process.

Civerinos has been selected as one of the 16 finalists who will compete for the title of the UK’s best pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competitors will participate in a technical challenge, where they will use a specific selection of sponsor ingredients to make a dish with the potential to win them the National Pizza Chef of the Year title.

This year’s event also includes a meat-free round, sponsored by former champion Purezza.

Winners will be decided by a carefully selected panel of expert industry judges.

This summer, Civerinos dished out hundreds of free slices to the Capital’s wee litter-picking heroes who travelled from all over Edinburgh and the Lothians to pick up beach litter at Portobello Promenade and The Meadows in exchange it for treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place every morning of the school holidays, it saw parents bringing their children to Civerinos Slice on Portobello Promenade or Forrest Road to collect a litter grabber and clean-up bag.