Edinburgh restaurant Printing Press Bar & Kitchen in George Street to close its doors within days

A George Street hotel restaurant has announced its closing its doors.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT

An Edinburgh restaurant has announced that it will close its doors for good this weekend.

The Printing Press Bar & Kitchen, which is part of InterContinental Edinburgh The George in George Street, will be closed as of March 19 but the hotel said it is in talks around a new project at the venue. The hotel has confirmed that it is looking forward to a ‘new project’ later this year and said it will keep all current team members in their roles. They added that they were “in advanced talks with a globally renowned operator to occupy the hotel’s dining room with more details to be announced in due course.”

For anyone due to stay at the hotel while the restaurant is closed, a hotel spokesman said that the coffee shop, Burr & Co., as well as the King’s Hall would open in the evenings to serve a ‘bistro-style dinner menu’. He added: “Breakfast will also temporarily be hosted in the King’s Hall while renovations take place.”

Michael Martin, general manager at the InterContinental Edinburgh The George, said: “We wanted to take this opportunity to thank our brilliant team and those who have supported The Printing Press Bar & Kitchen over the past eight years. We have some very exciting news to share in the coming weeks that the team and I are busy working on. The Printing Press Bar & Kitchen had a very loyal following and I hope the regulars are just as enthusiastic as we are about our future plans. I hope to be able to share further details soon.”

