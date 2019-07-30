Edinburgh restaurant The Pompadour ends Guest Chef Series with Michelin-starred chef Paul Welburn

On 31 July, Michelin-starred chef Paul Welburn will be cooking up a storm in The Pompadour’s kitchen as the final act in their exclusive Guest Chef Series.

Paul, who has 17 years’ culinary experience, is Head Chef at the Oxford Kitchen and delivers nostalgic British dishes with a modern twist.

At the Waldorf Astoria 's restaurant in the city's West End, he will be serving up a five course tasting menu, featuring gin and tonic cured salmon, hay smoked venison with red fruits, and gooseberry, coconut cheesecake, tarragon meringue, for one night only.

It’ll be the first time he has cooked in Scotland having worked in restaurants with some of the country’s best chefs including Richard Corrigan and Andrew Pern and held a Michelin star at the age of 26.

Last year Paul relocated to Oxford after a brief consultancy helping model and TV presenter Jodie Kidd open her gastro pub in Sussex. He joined the Oxford Kitchen and in his first year was awarded one Michelin star and three AA rosettes.

He said: “I’m delighted to be the closing act for the incredible Guest Chef Series, which has had a fantastic array of chefs making cameo appearances over the last few months.

“I’m looking forward to be serving up honest, simple and tasty food which is of Michelin star quality.”

The Guest Chef Series is the brainchild of The Pompadour’s Head Chef, Dan Ashmore. Each of the chefs who have participated in the series have inspired and influenced him at different points during his career.

Prices for Paul Welburn’s tasting menu at the Guest Chef Series are £60 per person.

To pre-book a table call 0131 222 8857 or email pompadour.reservations@waldorfastoria.com