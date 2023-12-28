Edinburgh schoolchildren can eat for fee at these restaurants and supermarkets

There are lots of places in Edinburgh where schoolchildren can eat for free over the Christmas holidays.

In a welcome boost during the cost of living crisis, many Edinburgh restaurants and supermarkets are offering deals for kids to eat for free or £1 while the schools are off over the festive period.

We have compiled a list of the Capital eateries where you can take the kids to eat for free over the Christmas school holidays.

1 . Morrisons Morrisons are offering one free kids meal all day, every day, if you spend £4.49. There are six Morrisons supermarkets in Edinburgh, at the South Gyle Shopping Cenre (above), New Swanston, Pilton Drive, Portobello Road, Waterfront Broadway and Gilmerton Road. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Beefeater and Brewers Fayre Two children can get a free breakfast every day at the Willowbrae Road Beefeater and Newhaven Quay Brewer's Fayre with one paying adult. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . The Real Greek You can get a free kids meal for every £10 spent by an adult at The Real Greek at St James Quarter from December 22 until January 7. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

4 . Travelodge and Premier Inn Buy one adult breakfast from £8.99 and up to two kids eat breakfast for free at Edinburgh Travelodges and Premier Inns during the Christmas school holidays. Photo: National World Photo Sales