Edinburgh schoolchildren can eat for fee at these restaurants and supermarkets
By Kevin Quinn
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 13:45 GMT

There are lots of places in Edinburgh where schoolchildren can eat for free over the Christmas holidays.

In a welcome boost during the cost of living crisis, many Edinburgh restaurants and supermarkets are offering deals for kids to eat for free or £1 while the schools are off over the festive period.

We have compiled a list of the Capital eateries where you can take the kids to eat for free over the Christmas school holidays.

1. Morrisons

Morrisons are offering one free kids meal all day, every day, if you spend £4.49. There are six Morrisons supermarkets in Edinburgh, at the South Gyle Shopping Cenre (above), New Swanston, Pilton Drive, Portobello Road, Waterfront Broadway and Gilmerton Road. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children can get a free breakfast every day at the Willowbrae Road Beefeater and Newhaven Quay Brewer's Fayre with one paying adult. Photo: National World

3. The Real Greek

You can get a free kids meal for every £10 spent by an adult at The Real Greek at St James Quarter from December 22 until January 7. Photo: Kevin Quinn

4. Travelodge and Premier Inn

Buy one adult breakfast from £8.99 and up to two kids eat breakfast for free at Edinburgh Travelodges and Premier Inns during the Christmas school holidays. Photo: National World

