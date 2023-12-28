Edinburgh restaurants: ateries where kids can eat for free over the Christmas school holidays
Edinburgh schoolchildren can eat for fee at these restaurants and supermarkets
There are lots of places in Edinburgh where schoolchildren can eat for free over the Christmas holidays.
In a welcome boost during the cost of living crisis, many Edinburgh restaurants and supermarkets are offering deals for kids to eat for free or £1 while the schools are off over the festive period.
We have compiled a list of the Capital eateries where you can take the kids to eat for free over the Christmas school holidays.
1 / 2