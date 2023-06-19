It's the high point of the year for many farmers and others in Scotland’s agricultural community – but also a great day out for everyone else.

The annual Royal Highland Show – which has now been going for more than 200 years – attracts thousands of visitors every year to the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston. The four-day event is seen as an excellent showcase for Scotland’s food and drink industry. And as well as the livestock and rosettes, there’s competitive showjumping, large farm machinery, craft displays, music and more.