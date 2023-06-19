News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Royal Highland Show: 19 pictures ahead of the start of this year's four-day event at Ingliston

Countdown to the annual high point of Scotland’s agricultural calendar – and a great day out for everyone
By Ian Swanson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

It's the high point of the year for many farmers and others in Scotland’s agricultural community – but also a great day out for everyone else.

The annual Royal Highland Show – which has now been going for more than 200 years – attracts thousands of visitors every year to the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston. The four-day event is seen as an excellent showcase for Scotland’s food and drink industry. And as well as the livestock and rosettes, there’s competitive showjumping, large farm machinery, craft displays, music and more.

This year’s show opens this Thursday, June 22, and runs until Sunday, June 25. But here are 19 pictures reflecting the variety and excitement of the event.

One young handler shows off his prized animal at last year's Royal Highland Show, as the event celebrated its 200th anniversary and the return to its four-day run after two years of Covid restrictions.

1. Young farmer

One young handler shows off his prized animal at last year's Royal Highland Show, as the event celebrated its 200th anniversary and the return to its four-day run after two years of Covid restrictions. Photo: TSPL

A Shetland pony is led around the judging pen at the 2012 Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

2. Pony tale

A Shetland pony is led around the judging pen at the 2012 Royal Highland Show at Ingliston. Photo: Ian Rutherford

An impressive blackface ram at the Royal Highland Show in 2012.

3. Time for a ram

An impressive blackface ram at the Royal Highland Show in 2012. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Staff from Royal Highland Show mark the event's 200th anniversary in 2022 by standing in the main ring of the Ingliston Showground to spell out the figure 200, before opening the gates to the public.

4. 200 not out

Staff from Royal Highland Show mark the event's 200th anniversary in 2022 by standing in the main ring of the Ingliston Showground to spell out the figure 200, before opening the gates to the public. Photo: Liam Anderstrem

