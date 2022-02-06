Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Sarah Hunter and Greg Turner won an all-inclusive wedding at Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh back in May 2020 - 14 months after they got engaged in Venice.

The pair had originally planned to celebrate their big day on February 12, 2021, but a spike in Coronavirus cases instead meant another national lockdown and their wedding plans were put on hold.

NHS nurses Sarah Hunter and Greg Turner got married at Eskmills Venue. Picture: Tony Marsh Photography

On Friday, almost exactly a year after their original wedding date, the couple, who work at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, were finally pronounced husband and wife in front of 121 friends and family members.

Sarah, who works in the neonatal unit, said she and Greg, who have been together for 11 years in May, “couldn’t be happier” with how their wedding day panned out.

“It’s been a very long wait but it has absolutely been worth it,” she said.

“We couldn’t have dreamt of a better way to celebrate than in such a beautiful location with our family and friends, plus the amazing food and drinks and all the wonderful things provided by so many kind local businesses.

Sarah Hunter and Greg Turner got married almost two years after winning a special competition for NHS staff

“The planning of the wedding was made easy by Eskmills’ expertise, and we worked together to create the wedding that we envisioned when we got engaged all the way back in 2019.”

And the wedding was just the first of many exciting things coming in 2022 for Sarah and Greg, who are expecting their first child in May.

The wedding competition which the couple won was launched as a special thank you to NHS staff for the work they did throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prize included a wedding package worth around £12,000 and exclusive use of Eskmills Venue, a converted riverside mill building on the outskirts of the Capital.

The package provided drinks, canapes, a three-course wedding meal, live music from band The Klones, and various other services provided by local businesses.

The couple’s flowers were made up by Musselburgh florist Liberty Blooms, kilts were provided by 8 Yards and Sarah’s wedding dress was from Christina Rae.

The wedding car was provided by Edinburgh Classic Wedding Cars while photography was done by Tony Marsh Photography and the video of the couple’s big day was done by Craig Heaslip Film and Photography.

Other extras included in the package were pipers from GD bagpiping, stationery by 2Flux Stationery Studio, gin from Holyrood Distillery and a cake from Truly Scrumptious.

The service was conducted by celebrant Jane Patmore, of Your Service in Scotland, who helped Sarah and Greg to have an unforgettable ceremony which was unique to them.

Libby Harrison, director of Client Services at Eskmills, said: “We were so pleased to finally host Sarah and Greg’s wedding.

“It has been a long time coming but it was wonderful to see them enjoy their big day together with their friends and family in one of our most popular wedding venues.

“The competition was originally launched to say thank you to amazing NHS frontline staff who are doing such incredible and selfless work during the Covid-19 pandemic and Sarah and Greg are a great example of that. We wish them all the very best in their married life together.”

