Edinburgh Rugby Club have named The Queens Arms as their official sponsor for the season, meaning supporters can head to the Frederick Street venue to cheer every score, big hit and try-saving tackle.

The city centre pub will show every Edinburgh Rugby fixture on its five HD screens – starting with tonight’s European clash against Scarlets in Llanelli, kick-off 8pm, Friday, January 19, giving Edinburgh fans the chance to back the team on the road, from home, as one.

2023/24 Season Ticket Members and match ticket purchasers (on relevant game day only) will once again get a 20 per cent discount off their total bill as part of the new partnership, while the club plans to host a number of ‘watchalong’ events, giving fans the chance to hear from their favourite Edinburgh players ahead of kick-off.

Nic Wood, director of Signature Pubs, with Edinburgh Rugby players Wes Goosen and Darcy Graham.

Louise MacLean, business development manager for Signature Pubs, said: "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Edinburgh Rugby Club and this year welcoming the city's loyal fans through the doors of The Queens Arms to support the players when they are on the road. At The Queens Arms you can watch every game, soak up the atmosphere and sample your way through a menu of the finest Scottish quality produce at a discounted price for season ticket holders."

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth added: “We’re once again delighted to partner with The Signature Group. The Queens Arms is a fantastic venue and one we believe our supporters will absolutely love visiting.