Edinburgh rugby star Doddie Weir and other celebrities call on Capital people to join Doddie Aid Challenge

Stars like Chris Hoy, Edinburgh-born six-time Olympic champion cyclist, and Hamish Watson, a rugby star who plays for Edinburgh’s Pro14, will take part in ‘The Doddie Aid Challenge’.

The challenge will raise money for ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’, a charity set up by Edinburgh Rugby legend, Doddie Weir, to support research for, and individuals with, Motor Neurone Disease.

The Doddie Aid challenge starts on January 1

The challenge begins on the 1st of January, and runs until the Doddie Weir Cup 6 Nations match on 12th Feb.

Doddie Weir spoke about the campaign, he said: “Doddie AID is the perfect way to kick off 2022.

“Last year we had a huge amount of fun, comparing stories and sharing our combined efforts while raising vital funds for targeted MND research and to help support people living with this terrible disease.

“This year I hope everyone gets behind Doddie AID and joins in, we have a shiny new app and some brilliant district captains who will lead the charge.

“Many thanks to Rob and the team and to everyone who supports us.

“I am supposed to be impartial but the Weirs will be joining Team South - bring it on.”

Last year’s Doddie Aid saw over 22,000 people sign up, raising over £1M and covering enough miles to circumnavigate the world 87 times.

Participants will join in by downloading the ‘Doddie Aid’ app to join their chosen district and start raising funds and miles for the campaign.

All forms of exercise are logged on the app and counted towards a district’s total on the leaderboard; exercise can be classed as running, rollerblading, cycling, skiing, or even walking.

Captains of each district are aiming to sign on other high-profile stars for the campaign in hopes of raising the profile of the event and their chosen district.

By February 12th the district with the most collective miles will be awarded the title of Doddie Aid Inter-District Champions.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation ultimate goal is to research better ways to treat patients with the condition, giving them access to clinical trials, and agency to live their lives on their own terms.

