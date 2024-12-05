New cider brand Outcider has landed in Edinburgh and is offering free pints to those in the city who ‘Get Outcide’ this winter.

Local run club One Percent More enjoyed the giveaway last week, hosting a social run where the finish line was at Malones pub in Leith.

Edinburgh runners can still enjoy free pints of cider, with HWJ Run Club today, Thursday, December 5, also hosting an Outcider giveaway at Malones at the end of a planned run.

Outcider is partnering with Edinburgh run clubs and offering free pints to attendees who ‘Get Outcide’ this winter, in response to the growing run club trend and encouraging connection. | Ryan Johnston

This encourages new connections, with all runners offered a pint of Outcider, as well as being entered into a giveaway to win a host of Outcider goodies.

According to Google Trends, the term ‘run club’ has been steadily growing in searches in the UK over the last five years and more ‘social’ running clubs have emerged as lacing up becomes less competitive and more about meeting like-minded people.

Outcider has an ABV of four per cent and is now available on draught in selected venues across Scotland. | Ryan Johnston

Holly Hutton, assistant brand manager at Outcider, said: “Joining a run club can be overwhelming, and especially during these dark evenings, it can be so hard to motivate yourself. Get Outcide is all about creating new connections, and discovering the city at the same time.

“Social running clubs offer a fresh take on running and whether it’s your first run or your 50th, we would really encourage people to Get Outcide and discover their new favourite pint with fellow runners in their city.”

Following success in Northern Ireland, Outcider has just arrived in Scotland, and is putting meaningful connections at the heart of its launch.