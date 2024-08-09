Edinburgh salon shortlisted for two top hairdressing accolades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two stylists from Jason Hall Hairdressing in Edinburgh have been shortlisted for twotitles at HJ’s 2024 British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.Jason Hall is nominated for Scottish Hairdresser of the Year, while Jak Hall is in therunning for Newcomer of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Awards which honour the most exciting talents from across the UK and are the most coveted trophies in hairdressing. Recognising outstanding creative and technical skill, the event features ten regional categories, as well as nine specialist awards including Afro, Men’s and Avant Garde. The evening culminates with the announcement of the British Hairdresser of the Year*, arguably the industry’s greatest accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame** members), winners are set to be announced at a red-carpet ceremony on Monday November 25 at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Jason and Jak made the shortlist having submitted four photographic images showcasing their most creative and technical hair work. The final round of judging takes place this October and requires finalists to submit a further four images, making a complete collection of eight. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

Jason and Jak Hall

‘Reaching the finals feels incredible – I’m over the moon!’ says Jason. ‘The standard of entries is always so impressive so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment to have made it this far – particularly alongside Jak. I love producing collections which show what I’m about as a creative hairstylist and I hope the judges will recognise the passion and personality behind my work.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: ‘The past forty years have seen us celebrate the most exciting and creative individuals working within this fantastic industry. Four decades on, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to recognise excellence, passion and technical ability, and it is privilege to honour those who are exceling in their field. Jason and Jak have each demonstrated a level of skill, expertise and precision that is to be admired and they should be applauded for this remarkable achievement.’

Jak Hall has continued to make impressive strides in the hairdressing industry since being listed as a finalist in last year’s British Hairdressing Awards. He has achieved notable accolades, including winning the AIPP AI Photographic Category, which recognises innovation and creativity in hair design. Additionally, Jak has become a member of the prestigious L’Oréal ID ART Team, known for its highly skilled professionals who push the boundaries of hair artistry.

Furthermore, Jak Hall, alongside his colleague Daniella Bulpitt, won the L’Oréal Colour Trophy in their region, further cementing their reputation as top talents in the field.