Photo by Nate Kelso for Beltane Fire Society

Edinburgh Samhuinn Fire Festival: 13 photos as Holyrood Park lights up for Halloween fire festival

Here are 13 spectacular photos from the Samhuinn festival in Edinburgh

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park lit up on Halloween night (October 31) as part of the ancient festival of Samhuinn. Samhuinn Fire Festival marks the transition from summer to winter with colourful displays of fire-play, drumming and dance performances.

It is a modern reimagining of the Celtic celebration, which follows the story of the overthrowing of summer by winter with a stand off between the kings of each season. It is all overseen by the Celtic goddess Cailleach who decides each king’s fate and ushers in the cold months.

Photos have been shared with permission from the Beltane Fire Society.

1. Edinburgh Samhuinn

Photo by Vanina Saint-Martin for Beltane Fire Society

Photo: Vanina Saint-Martin

2. Edinburgh Samhuinn

Photo by Nate Kelso for Beltane Fire Society

Photo: Nate Kelso

3. Edinburgh Samhuinn

Photo by James Armandary for Beltane Fire Society

Photo: James Armandary

4. Edinburgh Samhuinn

Photo by Daniel Boyce for Beltane Fire Society

Photo: Daniel Boyce

