Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park lit up on Halloween night (October 31) as part of the ancient festival of Samhuinn. Samhuinn Fire Festival marks the transition from summer to winter with colourful displays of fire-play, drumming and dance performances.

It is a modern reimagining of the Celtic celebration, which follows the story of the overthrowing of summer by winter with a stand off between the kings of each season. It is all overseen by the Celtic goddess Cailleach who decides each king’s fate and ushers in the cold months.