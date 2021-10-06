Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Isabella Henderson, aged five, was voted the winner of the Design a Lorry competition, which asked young people across the country to hand draw a lorry design celebrating fresh, healthy food.

She impressed the judges, including Team GB athletes Jack Carlin and Max Whitlock with her colourful pictures which showcase fresh Aldi fruit and vegetables.

Team GB's cycle team sprinter Jack Carlin with teacher Rhona Robertson and competition winner Isabella Henderson pictured with her lorry design at Clifton Hall School, Newbridge.

An Aldi lorry with Isabella’s winning design parked up at Clifton Hall School last week, while Team GB athlete Jack Carlin also paid the school a visit to mark the occasion.

The supermarket has also rewarded the young artist with Aldi vouchers and an exclusive Team GB goody bag. Isabella’s school will also receive £1,000 in Aldi vouchers, which they plan to put towards healthy rewards for the students.

Max Whitlock, triple Olympic champion who was on the judging panel, said: “It was great to see so many children across the country get involved in the competition.

“Selecting a winner from a pool of more than 24,500 entries wasn’t easy, but Isabella’s design really stood out to us due to the bright, colourful and beautifully drawn fruit and vegetables.”

Team GB's cycle team sprinter Jack Carlin (correct), pictured with the lorry designed by Isabella Henderson. Photography from: Colin Hattersley

Mary Dunn, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “The Design a Lorry competition is just one of the initiatives we’ve created to encourage young people to think about and engage with healthy eating.

“Our judges were really impressed with Isabella’s submission, and we hope that winning this will inspire her to continue learning more about the benefits of healthy eating.

“Drivers in Edinburgh and across the country should keep an eye out for the lorry when they’re out and about.”

The Design a Lorry competition was launched as part of Aldi’s Get Set To Eat Fresh initiative that aims to inspire students aged five to 14-years-old to cook and eat healthy, fresh food. Over the past five years, the programme has reached more than 2 million children across the UK.

