Freya Eng will play a teenage Princess Fiona in the upcoming Movies to Musicals show, which will hit the stage at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on March 12.

Freya, a fourth year student at Broughton High School, will belt out ‘I Know Its Today’ from Shrek the Musical in front of a 1,200-strong audience each night.

The 15-year-old is no stranger to performing, having started ballet dancing at the Capital’s Manor School of Ballet at the age of just three.

She is now a senior student at the school, as well as a pupil in Broughton High’s Specialist Dance Programme.

Freya also trains as part of the Elite Programme at Broadway School of Performing Arts in Falkirk, and is a member of their competition team.

Her mum Mandy said: “All her time is spent training, dancing and rehearsing.

“It’s a lot for her, as well as balancing exams and everything, but she does good. She’s good at juggling it all.

“I’m so proud of her for getting this role. She works so hard for everything, she’s really committed and she always sacrifices normal teenage life to go for her goals.”

The role is particularly exciting for Freya, as it is one step closer to her dream of playing Princess Fiona on the West End.

She later hopes to go to college to study performing arts after leaving school.

“She gets great training at all of her schools and they’ve done a lot for her,” said Mandy, who will be in the audience watching with Freya’s dad Norrie.

“It is hard work for her but it’s what she wants to do and it’s where she wants to go. She just spends every night chasing her dreams.”

Freya, who will be backed by a full orchestra when she takes to the stage next month, has been involved with Movies to Musicals in the past, having been a Kids Cast member for a few years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“I’ve loved every second of being a Kids Cast member for the past few years and all the opportunities it has brought me,” she said.

“I have made so many great friends who have the same passions and love for musical theatre that I have.

“I’m so proud to have been chosen to play Teen Fiona as this has always been a dream role of mine.”

The show takes place on March 12 and 13 and tickets are available on Ticketmaster or at the theatre box office.

