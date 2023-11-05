Ava Callander, 11, first started cheerleading when she was just six years old

An Edinburgh schoolgirl has been selected to represent Scotland in the cheerleading world championships in America next year.

Ava Callander from Pilton, is one of only two Edinburgh girls to make the national squad and along with the rest of her team, hopes to bring the title back to Scotland after the junior team made it to the Cheerleading Worlds finals last year.

The Broughton High School pupil is now fundraising ahead of the Cheerleading Worlds final next April which takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney resort. Ava said: “I’m very happy and excited to go to the world championships in Florida with my national team.”

Ava Callander, 11 and Ellie Goldwyre, 18, will represent Scotland next year at the cheerleading world championships in America

Ava’s mum, Leanne, said: “I’m over the moon for her, it’s an unbelievable achievement for her for such a young age. Her friends are really proud of her too. But although they are a part of team Scotland they don’t get any funding, so we’re having to fundraise because we’re talking maybe £7,000 to get over there and for accommodation.”

Ava, who started cheerleading when she was only six years old has joined fellow Scotland squad member, Ellie Goldwyre from Musselburgh in fundraising efforts - packing bags at several supermarkets across the city. A GoFundMe page has also been launched in a bid to help the girls get over to the USA next year.

The annual world championships are described as a ‘celebration of the most challenging routines’ and sees over 12,000 cheerleaders from more than 500 teams across the world ‘compete for championship glory across a variety of cheerleading divisions’.

Mum Leanne said it was Ava’s older sister Crystal who took to cheerleading first after seeing an advert for capital Allstars Cheer & Dance. Leanne said that before cheerleading: “Ava was very quiet and very shy and wouldn’t speak to anybody. But when she went to one of Crystal’s competitions one day she wanted to try it.

“And since she’s been doing it they’re transformed her from this tiny wee shy thing that used to cling round my leg to someone who will now talk to everyone now - and that’s down to her coaches.”

Leanne said that the fact that the International Olympic Committee now officially recognises cheerleading as a sport and is set be an attraction at the next Olympics makes entering the competition an even better opportunity.