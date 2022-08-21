Edinburgh schools play their part in combatting climate change

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, the international award recognises those who have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme, engaging their whole school community in local climate action over a two-year period.

The latest Edinburgh schools to fly the Green Flag are Ferryhill Primary School, George Watson's College, Hillwood Primary School, Oaklands School, Forest Kindergarten, Clifton Hall School, Roseburn Primary School and St Andrew's Fox Covert RC Primary School.

Pupils took part in a variety of litter-busting and climate action activities including litter picks, litter surveys, recycling and community clean ups.

Over the past 25 years Keep Scotland Beautiful has supported educators and young people in every local authority area across Scotland through the international Eco-Schools programme, with many of them proudly flying the Green Flag to share and celebrate their achievements.

The programme aims to make action to tackle climate change and environmental awareness an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of schools, for both pupils and for staff. It provides a framework to engage the wider school community in climate action aligned with the purposes of Curriculum for Excellence and Learning for Sustainability.

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of ten topics to engage with, from climate action, to food and the environment, to litter, to energy. They also choose one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to link their Eco-Schools work to.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, congratulated the successful schools for stepping up to play their part in combatting climate change.

“It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags,” she said. “Across Scotland, educators, young people and children are doing amazing work in their schools and communities to combat climate change – from planting for nature and biodiversity, to cutting energy consumption, reducing water usage, and tackling litter and reducing waste.”

The Eco-Schools programme is part of the Climate Action Schools framework, working towards a net zero future.