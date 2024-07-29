Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Häagen-Dazs pop-up is due to arrive in Edinburgh this week for the final stop of its summer tour of the Häagen-Dazs Flavour Club, built around the love of ice cream for those seeking alternative entertainment during the summer of sport.

Popping up at Castle Street on Friday, August 2, from 12pm until 6pm, Häagen-Dazs offers a sanctuary of indulgence for those who aren’t fussed by the footy or the Olympics.

Featuring a disco van, live performances, lawn games, and of course, ice cream, escape the sports frenzy and join the Häagen-Dazs Flavour Club - a team focused on scoops, not scores!

Häagen-Dazs is bringing its Flavour Club to Edinburgh Castle Street on Friday, August 2. | Capture Communications

This summer is packed with endless sport, but Häagen-Dazs knows that this isn’t everyone’s flavour. The Häagen-Dazs Flavour Club offers sports-free entertainment for those who prefer an evening with friends to the football finals, or a strawberries and cream serve to a tennis one.

Celebrating the nation’s passion for ice cream and creating summer memories, the Häagen-Dazs Flavour Club will arrive in Edinburgh after successful weekends in Manchester and London to bring indulgence, entertainment and some fun, hopefully under the sun!

Häagen-Dazs mini cups will be on offer in the UK’s favourite flavours, from Salted Caramel to Strawberries & Cream. For those looking to chill out, relax on the Häagen-Dazs Field and challenge friends to classic lawn games, or simply kick back to soak in the sun, with the Met Office currently forecasting sunny intervals and temperatures of up to 22C.

From a live comedian to DJ sets, centred at a disco ice cream van, the Häagen-Dazs Flavour Club offers entertainment for those who aren’t so keen on this summer’s sports line-up. | Capture Communications

Official Häagen-Dazs Flavour Club merchandise will also be on sale, including limited edition sports-style jerseys and scarves as a playful alternative to serious sports gear.

A Häagen-Dazs Happy Hour will take place from 3pm-4pm, where ice cream lovers will be offered free tasty bites in Salted Caramel and Chocolate flavours, whilst the Disco Ice Cream Van hosts a special performance by five-piece brass band, the Saltire Street Band.

Playing New Orleans classics and pop arrangements with a twist, the Saltire Street Brand will bring high energy tunes to hype up the crowds and get that Friday feeling going.