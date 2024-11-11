The UK’s largest yoga business, Hotpod Yoga, is set to open a brand-new studio in the heart of Edinburgh next week.

Located in the Fountain Park leisure complex, Hotpod Yoga Edinburgh will open its doors on November 21 under the direction of Edinburgh-born yoga teacher Naomi Watson.

Naomi has been practising yoga for more than 20 years - having originally been exposed to the discipline as a young girl, copying her Indian grandmother’s daily routines - and became a qualified yoga teacher in 2013.

Hotpod Yoga opens its doors in Edinburgh at Fountain Park on November 21. | Submitted

She discovered ‘hot yoga’ whilst living and teaching in London for the past decade and has become a champion of the approach, which turns up the heat on a typical yoga class, deepening the effects.

Watson is now excited to return to Edinburgh and share her experiences with people across her home city. To celebrate the launch of the studio, and welcome new people to Hotpod Yoga’s concept, she will host a series of complimentary classes at the new Fountain Park studio between Thursday, November 21 and Sunday, November 24.

Commenting on the Edinburgh studio launch, Naomi said:“I’m thrilled to be bringing the Hotpod Yoga experience to Edinburgh. It’s much more than just a yoga class. Imagine stepping into a heated pod, where the warmth, ambient lighting, and inviting atmosphere allows you to disconnect from the outside world.

“It’s a space designed to make yoga accessible to everyone, no matter your experience level, so come and give us a try with a free class to kick-off.”

Edinburgh-born yoga teacher Naomi Watson will run Hotpod Yoga Edinburgh. | Submitted

Hotpod Yoga Edinburgh becomes the latest member of the Hotpod Yoga family. Launched in 2013, the company has grown to become the UK’s largest yoga business with more than 60 studios across the UK, and plans to expand further.

Hotpod Yoga has worked with world-leading inflatable experts, top architects and heating consultants to create patented pods which sit inside its permanent studios. The pods form an immersive yoga environment that is regulated at 37 degrees, deepening the effects of a typical yoga class.

The brand opened its first and only other Scottish studio in Glasgow in April 2018 and has since welcomed more than 14,000 customers to the Washington Street location. Hotpod Yoga Glasgow offers 140 classes per month and has seen 550 per cent growth in monthly revenues comparing its opening six months to the same period in 2024.

The pods form an immersive yoga environment that is regulated at 37 degrees, deepening the effects of a typical yoga class. | Submitted

Max Henderson, co-founder and CEO of Hotpod Yoga:“This is a really exciting moment for Hotpod Yoga. Naomi, given her local roots and deep experience as a teacher, is the perfect person to launch our second studio in Scotland.

“We have had incredible success in Glasgow and we are confident that Edinburgh residents are going to fall in love with our unique yoga experience in the same way.”

Hotpod Yoga is open to all levels, with beginners encouraged to try the new Edinburgh offering at Fountain Park from November 21. | Submitted

Following the complimentary classes between November 21 and 24, Hotpod Yoga Edinburgh is providing an introductory offer of 14 days unlimited yoga for £20.

For people wishing to continue their Hotpod Yoga experience, a variety of classes will be available between 7am and 9pm, seven-days-a-week, catering for all experience levels.

A range of attendance options will be available - including a single class for £16, a five-class pass for £65, a mini membership (one class per week) for £45, and an unlimited monthly membership for £100 per month (20 per cent discount if purchased as a Founders Membership prior to the studio opening).

Interested parties seeking any additional information can contact the studio directly via [email protected].