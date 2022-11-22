Staff at one of the Scotland’s busiest courts were left delighted on Monday - when they were visited by alpacas and a miniature pony.

The furry animals were brought into the building at Edinburgh Sheriff Court by their handlers as part of a well-being day organised by the Scottish Court and Tribunal Service (SCTS). The three alpacas - named Prohibition, Pearson and Rocky - are owned by Velvet Hall Alpacas from Innerleithen and were on display in a jury room within the court.

Meanwhile Milo, an 18-month-old miniature Shetland pony, was also thrilling staff with his appearance in a nearby court room usually reserved for sheriff and jury trials. Handler Michele Jurasinska, owner of The Power of Horse business, brought cute Milo in for the day from his usual home in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Alpacas and a miniature pony paid staff at court a visit

A SCTS spokesperson said: “Staff are our greatest asset and, after a challenging pandemic period, our annual staff engagement day has focused on staff wellbeing. We know that positive wellbeing helps people to be healthier and happier and the day is part of our commitment to improving the quality of our employees’ working lives and to support them in maintaining our core values of respect, service and excellence.”