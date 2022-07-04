Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep recently arrived at the Hermiston Gait store in Edinburgh. Local woman Ame Robertson, who was chosen as the winner of an in-store competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for charity on Wednesday, June 22.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Ame successfully found the hidden inflatable in store, meaning Aldi Scotland doubled the total value of her haul and donated the lump sum to her nominated charity, Edinburgh City Mission.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Ame Robertson, said: “I was surprised to be drawn to take part in the sweep, as I’m not usually that lucky. The five minutes passed really quickly, but I am very pleased with what I was able to pick up and the amount that was donated to the food bank, especially in these challenging times. Thank you to Aldi again, I had the best time.”

Duncan Cuthill, CEO, Edinburgh City Mission, said: “We are very pleased to have been chosen as the recipient for money raise through the Supermarket Sweep at Aldi Hermiston Gait. The cost-of-living crisis is a daily reality for all of us, but it is having the biggest impact of lower income families.

“Our Foodbank+ network of seven foodbanks in and around Edinburgh has seen a big increase in the number of people who are in crisis and need short-term food support this year. We are grateful to our volunteers who provide a warm welcome and friendship in each Foodbank+ and to our many donors who enable us to provide food and other household essentials. Thank you once again to Aldi Hermiston Gait for the support.”

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “We are proud that the Aldi Supermarket Sweep is a firm favourite across the country, and we are so pleased to bring it back this year. Congratulations to Ame who managed to raise an incredible £1,256.02 for Edinburgh City Mission and snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for herself.”

Aldi's Supermarket Sweep initiative helps support and fund local foodbanks.