An Edinburgh shopping centre has submitted plans for new leisure facilities including mini-golf, arcades, bars and a 10-lane bowling alley.

The plans for Waverley Market were submitted by the city centre shopping centre’s owners Moolmoor (Waverley) Limited on January 8.

They have applied to the council to change the use of unit L23 at Waverly Market from retail to “assembly & leisure with an associated restaurant / licensed bar” at the large two-floor unit which covers 1824.9m2 of floorspace.

The proposals include a new 10-lane ten-pin bowling alley at Waverley Market. Stock image.

The lower level is currently empty having been previously occupied by Jobcentre Plus, while the upper floor is occupied by an NHS Scotland vaccination clinic, which offers flu jabs and Covid-19 boosters.

The current planning application is for the lower floor, with the plans showing a 10-lane ten-pin bowling alley and nine-hole mini-golf course. The proposals also include a bar area with four pool tables and three darts boards.

The plans for the lower level show the bowling alley, mini golf and bar at Waverley Market. | City of Edinburgh Council

However, the plans also show changes to the upper floor on the ground level, with a large 335.7m2 arcades area and a Tinderbox coffee bar proposed at the Waverley Bridge entrance to Waverley Market, which is in the New Town Conservation Area and the Edinburgh World Heritage Site.

These plans for the upper level show an arcades centre and Tinderbox coffee bar. | City of Edinburgh Council

The applicant’s agent Montagu Evans said in the planning documents: “The proposal does not involve any external physical works that would impact the significance of the New Town Conservation Area and the Edinburgh World Heritage Site or surrounding listed buildings. In addition, the Waverly Market, including Unit L23, is not a listed building.

“The proposal will provide an assembly and leisure use with an associated restaurant / licensed bar in a highly accessible location adjacent to the Edinburgh Waverley Train Station, bus stops along Princes Street, and within walking distance of inner-city homes.

“We intend to discuss the application further with the council in due course, and as required, we would be happy to meet on-site to discuss it further.”

Waverley Market has been contacted for comment.