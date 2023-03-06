A devastated family has launched an online fundraiser to give the best possible send-off to two inseparable sisters who died suddenly just 19 days apart aged only 21 and 26.

Shaunie Thomson, 26, died on February 12, and her sister Shavanna Levi Thomson, 21, died on March 3. The family has now set-up a GoFundMe page to raise money to allow them to cover funeral costs for Shaunie and Shavanna, from Stenhouse, who they plan to bury together.

A family member told the Evening News that the family are desperate to give the sisters the best possible send-off, as they struggle to deal with their heartbreaking loss. They said: “They deserve a proper send-off. It was bad enough getting money to pay for Shaunie’s funeral. When this happened on Friday with Shavanna we didn’t know what to do. They have never had a good life. I just feel like the last thing we can do to help them is give them a proper send-off.

Sisters Shaunie and Shavanna (blonde hair) Thomson tragically passed away just 19 days apart, aged 26 and 21.

"They were really well known in Edinburgh. They just had lots of friends. Everybody knew them, they were just very well-known girls. They lived in Stenhouse but they have lived all over the city.”

Speaking about the sisters’ tragic deaths, the family member added: “I just don’t think they could face their demons anymore. We always told them they could come to us. They were just loved so much. It’s so sad that they are gone.”

Tributes to the sisters have appeared on their Facebook pages. One posting on Shaunie’s page said: “So sad, she was doing good, looking good, then I hear she is away.” Another said: “Shaunie was always there for me, the only person that stood by me and helped me.”

Friends also paid tribute to Shavanna, with one having said: “Life's honestly the hardest and most unexpected thing. We grew up together and went through literally everything together as well, good and bad, getting each other through the hardest time of both our lives but we made it eventually. You were the most genuine and kindest lassie anyone could have ever met and if I could take your place today I would in a heartbeat, you were far too kind for this world gorgeous girl, I’m gonna miss you so so much, I love you angel.”

Inseparable sisters Shaunie (left) and Shavanna Thomson.

Another friend added: “Only seen you last week and you looked so well, fly high my beautiful girl, my heart can't take this news right now, I love you so much.” While another said: “Rest easy hen, back beside your big sister.”

