1 . Edinburgh Morning

This song will get you going in the morning that’s for sure. The fast-paced Rock/Pop song complete with bagpipes in the background takes the listener through the capital with city specific lyrics residents will enjoy. A bit cheesy in places but it definitely brightens up your day. Written by Robbie Willis one memorable line is: “Royal Mile is waking up for you, the sun is rising over Holyrood, Castle Rock is soaring in the blue, like the Bobby guarding over you.” Photo: marsupium photography Photo: marsupium photography