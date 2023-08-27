But it isn’t just locals who have sung about Edinburgh, and even Lou Reed has had a go. Take a look through our picture gallery to see eight songs which mention the Capital.
1. Edinburgh Morning
This song will get you going in the morning that’s for sure. The fast-paced Rock/Pop song complete with bagpipes in the background takes the listener through the capital with city specific lyrics residents will enjoy. A bit cheesy in places but it definitely brightens up your day. Written by Robbie Willis one memorable line is: “Royal Mile is waking up for you, the sun is rising over Holyrood, Castle Rock is soaring in the blue, like the Bobby guarding over you.” Photo: marsupium photography Photo: marsupium photography
2. Edinburgh Man
A song exploring alienation, nostalgia and a sense of longing to be somewhere else, Edinburgh Man, by The Fall comes from their 1991 album Shift-Work. Once described as the band’s best song, Edinburgh Man mentions several capital landmarks as the singer recalls his memories from yesteryear. Photo: Cernunnos XPP Yaun Wikimedia
3. Sunshine on Leith
Arguably The Proclaimers signature tune, this 1988 belter is a little bit of everything: a memoir, a ballad, a football anthem and a love song to Scotland. An Easter Road favourite, Sunshine on Leith was voted the UK's favourite football anthem by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6. Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Edinburgh
The second single from the Lake Poets self-titled debut album, the song tells the story of an argument between a couple that took place in the capital. Throughout the song, singer Martin Longstaff repeats ‘In that Edinburgh bar you said nothing was wrong – why were you lying to me?’ before closing the ballad with ‘well keep lying to me.’ Photo: Elm