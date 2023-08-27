News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Edinburgh songbook: 8 songs that reference Edinburgh, including Sunshine On Leith

The Capital is steeped in musical history
By Neil Johnstone
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The Capital is steeped in musical history with some wonderful acts and bands having hailed from our city – from the Bay City Rollers to The Proclaimers.

But it isn’t just locals who have sung about Edinburgh, and even Lou Reed has had a go. Take a look through our picture gallery to see eight songs which mention the Capital.

This song will get you going in the morning that’s for sure. The fast-paced Rock/Pop song complete with bagpipes in the background takes the listener through the capital with city specific lyrics residents will enjoy. A bit cheesy in places but it definitely brightens up your day. Written by Robbie Willis one memorable line is: “Royal Mile is waking up for you, the sun is rising over Holyrood, Castle Rock is soaring in the blue, like the Bobby guarding over you.” Photo: marsupium photography

A song exploring alienation, nostalgia and a sense of longing to be somewhere else, Edinburgh Man, by The Fall comes from their 1991 album Shift-Work. Once described as the band’s best song, Edinburgh Man mentions several capital landmarks as the singer recalls his memories from yesteryear.

Arguably The Proclaimers signature tune, this 1988 belter is a little bit of everything: a memoir, a ballad, a football anthem and a love song to Scotland. An Easter Road favourite, Sunshine on Leith was voted the UK's favourite football anthem by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6.

The second single from the Lake Poets self-titled debut album, the song tells the story of an argument between a couple that took place in the capital. Throughout the song, singer Martin Longstaff repeats ‘In that Edinburgh bar you said nothing was wrong – why were you lying to me?’ before closing the ballad with ‘well keep lying to me.’

