IRN-BRU has joined the battle of festive trucks, taking the Christmas wheel with a cheeky road-trip including a stop in Edinburgh today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In classic IRN-BRU style, their truck will travel to Brits cringing from naughty antics at office parties, in a bid to stop them BRU’ing over any regrets. With the truck visiting Edinburgh today, Thursday, December 12, from 10am until 4pm.

Delivering to Edinburgh and Glasgow, London and Manchester, a special hotline has been set up on 07598 402867. People can share their stories or nominate someone to receive a drop from IRN-BRU. Surprise special drops will also take place around each city so keep your eyes peeled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IRN-BRU Christmas truck will be visiting cities across the UK. | Submitted

A third of Scots have ‘the fear’ after their work Christmas parties, with almost a third, 30 per cent, admitting to worrying about doing something a bit silly or having next day awkwardness with colleagues, 33 per cent.

We’re guilty of questionable dancing, 26 per cent, flirting with someone you shouldn't, 20 per cent, and falling asleep in a random spot, 14 per cent, at our festive flings. Hogging the karaoke, 12 per cent, falling over on the dancefloor, 10 per cent, and telling your boss you don’t like them, six per cent - or indeed love them, seven per cent, - also all feature in the list.

But whatever regret we’ve inflicted upon ourselves, a quarter of us don’t want to go back into the office the next day - and 23 per cent call in sick.

That’s why Scotland’s other national drink, enjoyed by many as the ultimate hangover cure after a big night out, is going on tour, dropping off cans of ice-cold IRN-BRU and helping people to see the funny side of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IRN-BRU truck will be in Edinburgh today, Thursday, December 12, from 10am until 4pm. | Submitted

Kenny Nicholson, head of brand at IRN-BRU said: “We all know that dreaded post Christmas party feeling and IRN-BRU is here to help. It’s one of the biggest nights of the year for the office, but no one wants to feel like an idiot the morning after.

“So this Christmas, we’re creating a festive truck dropping off the ultimate pick-me-up when they need it most.”

Alongside product drops, limited-edition IRN-BRU Christmas jumpers will also be given away. The first release of jumpers virtually sold out in 24 hours when released on IRN-BRU’s website last week and this is one the last opportunities for people to get their hands on them.

IRN-BRU is known for its sense-of-humour, including at Christmas when its iconic Snowman advert symbolically heralds the start of the holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animated ad tells the tale of a mischievous boy and his BRU as he flies with the Snowman around Scotland - before being dropped from a great height after a tussle for the soft drink.

First hitting screens almost 20 years ago, it is still a huge hit when released each year, with over 1.7 million views on YouTube.