Edinburgh street closed after pedestrian hit by bike in Fountainbridge
An Edinburgh street has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a bike opposite Fountain Park at Fountainbridge.
Dundee Street is closed between Viewforth and Gibson Terrace due to a crash involving a cyclist and a pedestrian this evening, Monday, June 17, at around 5pm.
Emergency services are in attendance and people are currently being urged to avoid the area.
