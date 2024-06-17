Breaking

Edinburgh street closed after pedestrian hit by bike in Fountainbridge

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jun 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 20:07 BST
Fountainbridge street closed after collision

An Edinburgh street has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a bike opposite Fountain Park at Fountainbridge.

Dundee Street is closed between Viewforth and Gibson Terrace due to a crash involving a cyclist and a pedestrian this evening, Monday, June 17, at around 5pm.

Emergency services are in attendance and people are currently being urged to avoid the area.

We will keep you updated on this breaking story as we get more information.

