Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new four metre high outdoor screen has been erected outside the Omni Centre in Edinburgh, showing classic movies and the Paris Olympics over the next couple of months.

The screen has been introduced by Edinburgh Street Food, which has has teamed-up with Lonkero, a take on Finland’s national long drink which has recently launched to market in Edinburgh.

The large screen boasts a two month line-up of feel-good classic films as well as live screenings of Olympic Games Paris 2024. The full schedule for July and August is available online, with more films soon to be announced for September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the new outdoor screen, Joe Harris, co-founder of Lonkero Drinks, said: "What better way to celebrate our launch than with a free outdoor cinema at the city’s most loved and eccentric hang out, Edinburgh Street Food."

The new outdoor cinema screen is situated outside the Omni Centre in Edinburgh. | Tim Harfield

Lonkero Drinks won Best New Alcoholic Drink Start Up at this year’s In-Drinks show and is already proving popular at Edinburgh Street Food at the Omni Centre.

All films and live sports are free to watch at Edinburgh Street Food (ESF), where there are 50 Lonkero sponsored deck chairs and guests can order from 11 street food vendors and three bars, from the comfort of their seat via a QR code.

“ESF is proud to be a springboard for many independent food and drink businesses,” said Andrew Marshall, co-founder of Edinburgh Street Food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only are we thrilled to add Lonkero to that mix, but conscious of the ever-increasing financial pressures on our customers, we were eager to offer a fun and free activity for people to enjoy this summer.”

As well as the movies and sporting action, Edinburgh Street Food’s free outdoor cinema joins a weekly SpeedQuiz on Wednesdays and Gilded Balloon comedy night on Thursdays.