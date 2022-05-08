Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Daniel Lawrence set up the unusual gathering by creating an online event page and rather surprisingly around 25 locals turned up carrying sets of steps at the city’s The Meadows.

Daniel, a Philosophy and Politics student at Edinburgh University, was delighted with Saturday afternoon’s turnout and is now planning on organising more ladder-inspired events.

Student Daniel organised a ladder festival in The Meadows

When asked how he came up with the stunt the 21-year-old said: “It's really quite simple - the idea just came to me one day because lots of the flats in the Marchmont area have ladders.

“So I thought it would be funny if people brought their ladders to the Meadows all at the same time.

“I made a Facebook event and invited people to it and I am delighted that a good few people turned up.

“I would just like to thank for everyone who came along to LadderFest 2022. Look out for future happenings.”

Social media users were quick to join in the fun after an image of the ladder enthusiasts was posted online.

Ian Mountford said: “Were there any biological ladders there or just step ladders.”

Mike Anderson added: “Watch out for those ladder lovers - they only use them to get high.”