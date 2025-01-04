Edinburgh student receives Christmas day marriage proposal from YouTube sensation Mr Beast
Surrounded by her family, Thea Booysen, who started a master’s in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh in 2023, gladly accepted the proposal from the YouTube star with more than 341 million subscribers, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson.
The pair met in Booysen’s homeland of South Africa back in 2022 and have been dating since.
The online sensation posted photos of the sweet proposal on his YouTube community page on Friday, January 3, announcing his engagement to the Edinburgh student. He simply said in the comments: “So I kinda did a thing.”
In the photos Donaldson is seen on one knee popping the question with another Christmas gift, a stunning engagement ring, with Booysen’s family members pictured in the background of the proposal.
Mr Beast fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one saying: “Congratulations, both of you. Have a wonderful life together.”
While, another said: “Seeing him genuinely happy and not forcing a smile is actually so nice.”
And another fan said: “Congratulations! Best wishes to both of you. Hopefully I could get the opportunity to experience a glimpse of this wonderful moment.”
The 26-year-old You Tuber, who is reportedly worth $1 billion, is known for hosting the reality television series Beast Games, and his fast-paced and high-production YouTube videos featuring elaborate challenges and lucrative giveaways.
