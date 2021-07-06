Festival organisers hoped this year’s gigs – due to take place in the picturesque backdrop of Princes Street Gardens – would go ahead as Covid curbs eased.

But the lifting of restrictions in Scotland is scheduled for August 9, after some of the events were due to take place.

As a result, the star-studded music festival has now been postponed until August 2022.

Several big-name acts including Tom Jones Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, Simple Minds and Travis have set new dates for 2022.

Festival chiefs are currently trying to schedule a new date for Sydney indie trio DMA’s.

A statement on the Summer Sessions website reads: “Unfortunately, 2021’s edition of Edinburgh Summer Sessions was set to begin before all legal Covid restrictions are due to be lifted in Scotland on 9th August, therefore we have had to take the difficult decision to reschedule all shows for August 2022*.

“We have been working hard alongside artist teams to schedule new dates and are already looking forward to returning next summer, for what is sure to be an incredible festival.

“We are working hard to make new arrangements for the DMA’s show in Princes Street Gardens. Please hold on to your tickets and we’ll be in touch as soon as possible.”

