Volunteers involved in the World Care Foundation and State Street food bag and voucher initiative.

Syrian refugees in Edinburgh have received food bags and food vouchers following a successful volunteer partnership between State Street Bank, World Care Foundation and Global Foods Edinburgh.

With food and energy prices continuing to rise during this cost of living crisis, Edinburgh volunteers – including office workers, school pupils and university students – came together to provide food bags and vouchers to distribute to 43 Syrian refugee families living in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas. Volunteers shopped for food essentials, packed the bags and delivered them to the families' homes.

Akeel Umar, CEO of Edinburgh-based charity World Care Foundation, was delighted to help the Syrian families on this occasion, particularly during Ramadan. He said: "This was an opportunity to help out the refugee families struggling when inflation is still very high and costs are going up all the time. The smiles the families’ had on their faces were priceless as they were struggling to make ends meet and our super volunteers brought them some joy.

“This was a three day thing. From collection, to sorting packs, to delivery. Every couple of months we have one particular big project helping to support people in Edinburgh and the surrounding area. Helping those from all backgrounds and of all ages. We work with a number of organisations and we have been working with State Street for about a year on local projects. It’s a good partnership."

Speaking more generally about the charity work of the World Care Foundation’s team of volunteers, Akeel said: "Our work is making a huge impact and a real difference. It’s given us an opportunity to be part of the process and you get to meet the people you are helping, which is lovely. We are all about creating opportunities for volunteers to facilitate local needs and local projects.

