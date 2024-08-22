Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Edinburgh takeaway in Juniper Green is to be converted into a two-bedroom home after the plans were approved by the council.

The Super Wok Chinese takeaway at 555 Lanark Road has been closed for a while, and now plans to turn the unit, which is in the Juniper Green Conservation Area, into a home have been given the go-ahead.

Mr K Craig applied for permission in June to make the changes and he was granted permission by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on August 13, with the works to be carried out within three years.

The former Super Wok Chinese takeaway on Lanark Road in Juniper Green. | Google Maps

The plans include extending the pitched roof to run the full length of the building to accommodate an attic bedroom, as well as a bedroom, shower room and kitchen/ lounge on the ground floor.

The planning application received one objection, from Emma Gilchrist on behalf of the local community council. She raised concerns about the loss of local jobs at the takeaway by turning it into a home, as well as a lack of parking spaces on busy Lanark Road.

She was also worried about the extensions to the rear and upwards being "over development" of the plot in a conservation area, and she highlighted the loss of an “amenity to the village”.

The plans for the former Lanark Road takeaway include extending the roof to run the length of the building. | City of Edinburgh Council

Despite these concerns, the plans were approved by the local authority as “the proposal complies with National Planning Framework 4, the Edinburgh Local Development Plan and the relevant non-statutory guidance”. Planners added: “It is concluded that the proposal will not adversely impact on the character or appearance of the conservation area.”

The approval noticed added that “no development shall take place on the site until a Notice of Initiation of Development has been submitted to the council stating the intended date on which the development is to commence”.