Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children's Outing - 17 pictures from the big day out
Dozens of colourful taxis lined the streets of Edinburgh today for the Taxi Trade Children's Outing.
The taxis - covered in decorations from balloons to giant robots - congregated at Edinburgh Zoo before heading through the streets of Edinburgh in convoy and along the coast road in East Lothian, culminating at Dirleton beach for families to enjoy a seaside day out. Here is a gallery of some of the best pictures from the outing...
1. Balloons
There was plenty of colour on show during the outing. Pic: Lisa Ferguson