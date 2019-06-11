Dozens of taxis lined the streets of Edinburgh for the Taxi Trade Children's Outing. Pictures: Lisa Ferguson

Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children's Outing - 17 pictures from the big day out

Dozens of colourful taxis lined the streets of Edinburgh today for the Taxi Trade Children's Outing.

The taxis - covered in decorations from balloons to giant robots - congregated at Edinburgh Zoo before heading through the streets of Edinburgh in convoy and along the coast road in East Lothian, culminating at Dirleton beach for families to enjoy a seaside day out. Here is a gallery of some of the best pictures from the outing...

There was plenty of colour on show during the outing. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

1. Balloons

There was plenty of colour on show during the outing. Pic: Lisa Ferguson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Every year on the second Tuesday in June, Edinburghs taxi drivers take time off to treat some very special children to a day at the seaside for the Edinburgh Taxi Trade Kids Outing. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

2. Water Pistols

Every year on the second Tuesday in June, Edinburghs taxi drivers take time off to treat some very special children to a day at the seaside for the Edinburgh Taxi Trade Kids Outing. Pic: Lisa Ferguson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A brilliant effort by this driver with the Highland Cow decoration, made from balloons. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

3. Highland Coo

A brilliant effort by this driver with the Highland Cow decoration, made from balloons. Pic: Lisa Ferguson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Adam, 6, Sophie 11, Jessica, 19 months (Michael & Amanda) and Layla 2. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

4. Family Fun

Adam, 6, Sophie 11, Jessica, 19 months (Michael & Amanda) and Layla 2. Pic: Lisa Ferguson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5