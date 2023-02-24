A 14-year-old girl from Trinity is set to appear in the final of the CBBC television show ‘Britain's Best Young Artist’ next month after making her way through the heats in front of the cameras.

The only Scot in the competition, collage artist Scarlett Gilchrist-Adams is one of only three finalists fighting for the title of Britain's Best Young Artist, with the winner to be announced on the CBBC show when it airs on March 6 at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The St George’s School for Girls pupil originally submitted a video blog before going through a series of interviews and making the final 26 young artists who have featured on our screens, with the semi-final aired this week showing Scarlett progress to the final, with the final due to be her third appearance on the show.

Trinity teenager Scarlett Gilchrist-Adams will appear in the final of CBBC show 'Britain's Best Young Artist' on March 6.

Her proud mum, Jane Gilchrist explained that filming took place last year, but kept the outcome of the upcoming final to herself. She said: “Scarlett is really passionate about art. And I think compared to academic subjects, art really is her passion. We are very proud of her.

"The filming took place last summer, from May until August. But obviously I can’t say who won. She went down to London, met art experts and had to produce a new piece of art in three and a half hours for the final. There was a lot of driving up and down the country and a lot of our house has been covered in paint, but it’s all been worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was only 13 when it was filmed. Being good at art is one thing but being filmed with cameras and presenters around is quite a lot to put yourself through at that age, putting yourself in that public sphere. It’s amazing how few Scots there are on the TV and I believe she was the only Scottish person in this competition.”

The CBBC show features budding young artists from around the UK compete in front of the cameras to be crowned Britain’s Best Young Artist.