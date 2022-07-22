Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Wright, from Portobello, was diagnosed with Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome – which causes repeated episodes of vomiting and nausea – after years of suffering from what at first appeared to be sickness bugs. He was first hospitalised when he was just one year old.

Convinced there was something else causing her son’s illness, Josh’s mum Julie set about trying to find another explanation and spent the next four years of his life keeping a log of his sickness.

She discovered he was being sick every 12 weeks and would start vomiting during the night and be sick every five minutes until morning. He was also struggling to keep any fluids down during these times and would be unable to talk.

Josh Wright and his mum Julie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We kept getting told it was just a bug,” said Julie. “Finally, desperate, I searched Google which suggested Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome. It was like the sun coming up.

"We were referred to the Sick Kids where Josh underwent countless tests including blood, MRIs and a barium meal.

"After these were all clear they finally confirmed the CVS diagnosis. It was great having a name for Josh's condition but we were then told there is no cure. It was devastating.”

In the years since he was diagnosed, Josh’s condition has worsened and the family are now forced to go to hospital every six weeks for treatment.

Josh Wright.

"Josh has tried lots of different medicines to try and stop his episodes but nothing works,” said Julie.

She added: “It feels never ending. Once Josh's episode starts he is taken into hospital for IV fluids and anti-sick medication.

"During his episode, he has excess saliva and often can't talk for up to two days. It gets to the point where he is vomiting blood.”

And the debilitating illness can also leave Josh feeling alone and sad.

Josh Wright.

"When he was young and couldn't talk, we would use notes on his phone to communicate and he would type "I'm sad",” said Julie.

"He often asks, "Why me? Why do I have this and other kids don't?"

"I can see it in his eyes and it just breaks my heart."

The family have found ways to mitigate disappointment which Josh experiences when something he looks forward to has to be cancelled because of his illness.

Julie said: "At present he only attends around 75 per cent of school.

"We've spent years not telling him when he has things coming up like birthday parties, trips to the cinema or holidays because we don't want him to be even more disappointed.”

But, with the family unsure of if and when Josh’s condition will improve, it is difficult for Julie to know exactly what the future looks like for her young son.

"The future is uncertain for Josh,” she said.

"We worry what kind of job will he be able to get that allows for as much time off as he may need.

"As he has grown up in the hospital, he really wants to be a surgeon but will he be able to achieve his ambition when he only attends school for 75 per cent of the year?

"There is hope that as he gets older, he may grow out of the condition as some children do.